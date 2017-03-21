Just Released

JOHN MULANEY: KID GORGEOUS TOUR

JOHN MULANEY is an Emmy Award winning writer and comedian. He most recently starred in the Broadway hit, “Oh, Hello on Broadway” alongside Nick Kroll. In 2015 Mulaney released his 3rd hour stand up special a Netflix Original titled “THE COMEBACK KID” which the AV Club called “his best hour of his career.” Catch Mulaney at Hoyt Sherman Place on Friday, June 23. Tickets on sale Wednesday, March 22 at 10 AM CT at Ticketmaster.com.

Mulaney began his career in New York’s East Village and has since toured around the world. In 2008, he began writing at “Saturday Night Live” where he appeared as a “Weekend Update” correspondent and co-created characters such as “Stefon” with Bill Hader. He currently writes for IFC’s “Documentary Now” and for Netflix’s “Big Mouth” on which he voices the character of Andrew. Mulaney’s first comedy album, “The Top Part,” was released in 2009. He released his second Comedy Central special and album “New In Town” in 2012, and upon review KenTucker of Entertainment Weekly hailed Mulaney as “one of the best stand-up comics alive.”

Date: FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Location: HOYT SHERMAN PLACE

On-Sale: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22 AT 10 a.m.

Sales Locations: TICKETMASTER.COM, ALL TICKETMASTER LOCATIONS & HOYT SHERMAN PLACE BOX OFFICE