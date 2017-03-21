Just Released

Beaverdale Restaurant Week April 21-29

The Beaverdale Business Coalition (BBC) is celebrating the neighborhood’s 100th birthday with a fun new foodie event showcasing Beaverdale’s restaurants. The BBC is proud to announce the first ever Beaverdale Restaurant Week, April 21-29, 2017.

Throughout the week participating Beaverdale restaurants will offer special deals in two categories; a three course prixe fixe dinner for $25 or dinner and a drink. Current participating restaurants and offers include:

Christopher’s Restaurant- Dinner and a Drink for $18

House salad, penne Rigate with Arugula Almond Pesto and Blistered Tomatoes. Served with a glass of proprietors wine.

Chef’s Kitchen – Three Courses for $25

Lobster egg roll appetizer, smoked prime rib and featured dessert.

Goodson’s – Dinner for 2

Free appetizer with the purchase of two sandwiches or salads.

Goodson’s Pizzeria – Dinner for $25

The Goodson’s Family Fill-up, a large two topping pizza, salad for four, cheesy bread and a two-liter of soda.

Le Jardin – Three Courses for $25

Choice of Salad, Omelet Lorraine or Harissa Parmesan Chicken and featured crème brûlée.

Michael’s Pizza – Dinner for $21 or $25

A large specialty pizza and salad for two ($25) or a large specialty pizza and an appetizer of your choice ($21)

Mark your calendar and dine out in Beaverdale April 21-29!Follow us on Facebook for up to date event details and participating restaurants.

Beaverdale Restaurant Week is brought to you by the Beaverdale Business Coalition (BBC). The BBC works to develop a robust commercial environment within Beaverdale. By supporting the business community, the BBC aims to improve quality of life for the neighborhood’s residents, attract healthy, new businesses to the area and strengthen the civic fabric of Beaverdale.