The Johnston Kiwanis Club Spring Pancake Day is April 1st

Just Released
The Johnston Kiwanis Club Spring Pancake Day is April 1st3/20/2017
The Johnston Kiwanis Club Spring Pancake Day will be Saturday, April 1, 2017.
The event will run from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Johnston High School — 6501 N.W. 62nd Ave., Johnston, IA 50131.
The club’s current primary projects are:
-
Scholarships for Johnston High School seniors
-
Dictionaries for Johnston third graders
-
The Kiwanis Miracle LeagueInternationally Kiwanis supports Project Eliminate. Project Eliminate hopes to eliminate Maternal/Neonatal Tetanus worldwide. The disease can be eliminated with a vaccine that already exists.