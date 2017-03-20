Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The Johnston Kiwanis Club Spring Pancake Day is April 1st

The Johnston Kiwanis Club Spring Pancake Day will be Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The event will run from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Johnston High School — 6501 N.W. 62nd Ave., Johnston, IA 50131.

The club’s current primary projects are:

  • Scholarships for Johnston High School seniors

  • Dictionaries for Johnston third graders

  • The Kiwanis Miracle League

    Internationally Kiwanis supports Project Eliminate. Project Eliminate hopes to eliminate Maternal/Neonatal Tetanus worldwide. The disease can be eliminated with a vaccine that already exists.

