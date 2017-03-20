Fifth Annual Couture for a Cause3/20/2017
The Fifth Annual Couture for a Cause event will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Willis Auto Campus’ Lexus Showroom — 2121 100th St. Des Moines, IA 50325.
The event will benefit the Children’s Cancer Connection. The event includes a fashion show featuring children and families facing childhood cancer, as well as the nurses who support them. The models will showcase clothing and accessories from local retailers. There is also a silent auction, brunch catered by The Tangerine Food Company and a mimosa bar donated by RoCA.
Tickets:
- Adults $40 ($60 day-of)
- Children’s Cancer Connection Families $25
- Children (ages 5-12) $25
- Nurses/caregivers $25
To learn more about the event and purchase tickets visit childrenscancerconnectionorg.presencehost.net/couture-for-a-cause.