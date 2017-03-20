Just Released

Fifth Annual Couture for a Cause

The Fifth Annual Couture for a Cause event will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Willis Auto Campus’ Lexus Showroom — 2121 100th St. Des Moines, IA 50325.

The event will benefit the Children’s Cancer Connection. The event includes a fashion show featuring children and families facing childhood cancer, as well as the nurses who support them. The models will showcase clothing and accessories from local retailers. There is also a silent auction, brunch catered by The Tangerine Food Company and a mimosa bar donated by RoCA.

Tickets:

Adults $40 ($60 day-of)

Children’s Cancer Connection Families $25

Children (ages 5-12) $25

Nurses/caregivers $25