City of Waukee Embarks on “Imagine Waukee 2040” Planning Process

Waukee, Iowa — The City of Waukee launched “Imagine Waukee 2040,” a process to update the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a long-range document addressing goals and policies for land use, housing, parks and open space, economic development and transportation systems. Once completed, the flexible and dynamic plan will be used to make land use decisions, to prepare and implement ordinances, to guide the City’s Capital Improvement Plan, and to influence the timing and location of future redevelopment in the community.

“Waukee has grown immensely in recent years, and its growth is expected to continue,” said City of Waukee Development Services Director Brad Deets. “By setting out on this comprehensive planning process, we are able to engage community members and paint a picture of the future that will best serve everyone. We are aiming for sustainability and excellence.”

The first phase of Imagine Waukee 2040 is just getting underway. It will include upcoming events for the public to contribute thoughts and about Waukee’s future. Surveys and events will provide community members with opportunities to voice ideas and feedback regarding the community’s vision and guiding principles.

While rooted in the reality of the community’s past and present, the vision is an aspirational statement that seeks to describe how the community will look, feel and function in the next 20 years. The vision provides an over-arching framework that permeates the plan and informs supporting policy and strategy decisions.

Guiding principles support the vision by helping to define the character, values and priorities of the Waukee community in 2040. They will act as an ongoing tool to measure the appropriateness and effectiveness of future initiatives and results.

The first official feedback for Imagine Waukee 2040 is open to community members now!

Visit www.Waukee.org/2040Survey to take a survey about the City’s quality of life, infrastructure, amenities and more. For dates and locations of future community events related to Imagine Waukee 2040, please visit www.Waukee.org/ImagineWaukee2040 .