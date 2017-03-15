Just Released

CIT Signature Transportation Honored with Motorcoach Industry’s Top Award

(Alexandria, VA) CIT Signature Transportation, headquartered in Ames, IA, was honored by its industry peers with the United Motorcoach Association’s Vision Award for small fleet operators, March 1, in St. Louis, at the organization’s annual convention, the Motorcoach Expo. The vision award is the association’s highest honor and there are two winners each year, one for a fleet of 15 or more motorcoaches and one for companies with fleets of 14 or fewer vehicles.

The winner is chosen by a panel of judges from across the industry. John Grzywacz, President of CIT Signature Transportation accepted the award for the company. He thanked his competitors for setting high standards for him to compete against. He also credited his many industry mentors who, “at the right time, said the right thing, that helped me move in the right direction.” Grzywacz called out the exceptional team of employees he counts on, saying “you guys earned it. I would not be here without you today.” He ended his remarks praising his wife Kim, who joined him on the stage, for all of her support along the way.

“The Vision Award was designed to reward the best in the motorcoach industry,” said Dale Krapf, Chairman of UMA and of Krapf’s Coaches. “It recognizes companies with new standards of performance that raise the bar in all areas: marketing, maintenance, operations, and safety. In short, these companies give us a target to aim for; a higher standard to measure ourselves against.”

The UMA Motorcoach Expo is the largest gathering of motorcoach operators in North America, bringing together nearly 2,000 bus and motorcoach industry professionals annually. In addition to the annual awards ceremony, the event includes a driver competition, multiple networking opportunities, a sold-out exhibit hall featuring the latest products and service, and an educational program designed to address all bus and motorcoach business operations. Complete details about the UMA Motorcoach Expo are available online.

About the United Motorcoach Association (UMA)

The United Motorcoach Association is the nation’s largest organization exclusively protecting and promoting the interests and welfare of privately owned bus and motorcoach companies. Members include motorcoach owners and industry suppliers. To learn more about UMA go to their website.