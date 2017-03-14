Wednesday, March 15, 2017

NASHVILLE SINGER-SONGER WRITER, ALICE PEACOCK, RETURNS TO DES MOINES 

DES MOINES, IA.  Nashville-based recording artist Alice Peacock’s music often blends elements of folk, rock, pop, country, and even a bit of blues and gospel at times, but her core singer-songwriter sensibility runs through all of it with some rock-solid songwriting indeed.  She has released six albums as a both a major label and independent artist. Her self-titled album, Alice Peacock, featured the hit “Bliss”, a duet with John Mayer and her most recent CD, Myrick/Peacock is a duo project with long time collaborator Danny Myrick.

Many of Peacock’s songs have appeared in feature films and TV shows including Because of Winn Dixie, Win a Date with Tad Hamiltion, Men In Trees, The Ghost Whisperer, Pepper Dennis, What I Like About You, Dawson’s Creek and Smallville, and even in TV commercials such as Hershey’s product launch of Bliss chocolate.  In addition to touring extensively as a solo artist and with other artists including John Mellencamp, Aimee Mann, Toad The Wet Sprocket and Heart, among others, Peacock has made many TV and radio stops including a special guest spot on the popular radio show, A Prairie Home Companion.

Besides her musical pursuits, Alice is a socially conscious artist. She is a trustee of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAs) as well as a past President of NARAS’ Midwest Chapter. She is also the founder of Rock for Reading, a non-profit organization that raises awareness and resources for reading and literacy programs through high profile music concerts.

“She has a big voice, when necessary, but also a sweet and very articulate one, and she has championship-caliber stuff as a songwriter.” ~Dailygazette.com

“… deeply soulful meditations, with a little bit of boot-scooting Tennessee, a little bit of kissing-in-the-sunshine SoCal, and a whole lotta sassysexycool Peacock.”  ~Blurt Magazine

