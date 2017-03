Just Released

Waukee Snow Emergency Parking Ban Declared

Waukee, Iowa — The City of Waukee is declaring that a Snow Emergency Parking Ban will go into effect in Waukee at 6 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 13. This parking ban will remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 14.

During the parking ban, street parking is prohibited on all Waukee streets. Per Waukee Municipal Code §502.17, vehicles in violation of the parking ban are subject to a $25 fine and/or towing.