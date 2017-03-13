Just Released

Scotty McCreery to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place

Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the talented singer/songwriter has album sales approaching three million, and received both Platinum and Gold album certifications, debuted three consecutive albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart, and achieved one Gold and three Platinum-certified singles as well as two Top Ten hits.

McCreery has toured with Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts, headlined his own tours, earned industry and fan accolades, and was named “Best American Idol” by the readers of The Los Angeles Times and “Country Music’s Sexiest Man” by the readers of NASH Country Weekly Magazine. He has amassed more than three million followers on Facebook and Twitter, and received more than 150 million YouTube views.

With the release of his first book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream in 2016, he can also add the title of author to his resume.

His deep voice and irresistible sound create a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional country. With more than 400 live shows under his belt across the U.S., Canada, the Philippines and the Caribbean, McCreery has quickly become a crowd favorite appealing to all ages. His loyal fans – the McCreerians – are among the most dedicated and enthusiastic in the country music world.