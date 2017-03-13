Just Released

Join the “TAKE BACK THE NIGHT” Rally 2017: “Strength. Resilience. Justice.”

(Des Moines, IA) March 13th, 2017 — TAKE BACK THE NIGHT, a community event sponsored by Polk County Crisis and Advocacy Services, will be held April 5, 2017 from 5:00pm-7:30pm at Blank Park Zoo (7401 SW 9th St., DSM, IA 50315).

The event is to honor, support, and advocate for victims and survivors of sexual, domestic, and violent crime. The hope is to educate the community about the effects of these crimes and options for aftercare. Booths throughout the zoo will be staffed by local agencies, including culturally specific organizations, advocacy groups, and others, to provide information and answer questions.

Presentations include “Sexual Assault Awareness, Victimology & Trauma Education, Culturally Specific Violence, and Healing Opportunities.”

Admission will be free for the first 400 people, and then half price after that. To guarantee admission, guests can pre-register at www.EventBrite.com using the phrase, “Take Back the Night Des Moines.”