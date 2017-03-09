Just Released

Variety Raises $4.1 Million for Children of Iowa

Variety – the Children’s Charity has raised $4,162,143 to support underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children throughout Iowa. The funds have been raised throughout the year culminating with this weekend’s 43rd annual Telethon.

“I want to thank all those who support Variety and its mission,” said Sheri McMichael, Executive Director of Variety- the Children’s Charity. “As a result of your generous support throughout the year, Variety is able to directly benefit the lives of thousands of Iowa’s children”.

The funds raised by Variety will be used to support children throughout the state of Iowa.

Variety programs include;

• Grant Program – Variety provides funding to more than 90 nonprofit children’s organizations

annually for tangible items such as building expansions and renovations, equipment,

programming needs and more.

• Bikes for Kids – Every child deserves to ride. Bikes for Kids provides custom specialized bikes to

children with special needs and also allows Variety to award more than 1,500 brand new bikes,

locks and helmets to children who have never experienced the joy of owning their own bike.

• Variety Vans – Over the last 40 years, more than 400 Variety Vans have been provided to

children’s organizations in Iowa. These vans transport children to doctors appointments,

therapy sessions and special outings or activities.

• Variety Star Playgrounds – All children should have the opportunity to experience a playground!

Variety is working with Iowa communities to provide all-inclusive playgrounds for children with

and without special needs.

• The Compassion Fund – Variety partners with Iowa hospitals to help critically ill children and

their families by providing comfort, care and fulfilling immediate needs. The Fund is designed to

help alleviate the stress and financial burden a family faces while their child is hospitalized.

Contributions can still be made by visiting varietyiowa.com/telethon or calling 844-414-KIDS (5437).

Variety is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children

throughout Iowa. Funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well being of children in our community. For more information on how you can be a part of our work, please visit varietyiowa.com