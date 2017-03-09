Just Released

Ribboncutting scheduled for new Iowa Army National Guard Recruiting Center

Event on March 10 at Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines

The Iowa Army National Guard will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its off-base Recruiting Operation Center, located on the upper level of Jordan Creek Town Center, near Center Court, at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Local officials and Iowa National Guard leadership will participate and the public and media are welcome to attend this ceremony. The mall is located at 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines.

This event marks the Iowa National Guard’s second off-base recruiting site in the Des Moines area. The Iowa Air National Guard’s 132nd Wing opened its off-base recruiting site at 7205 Vista Dr., West Des Moines in March 2015.

The significance of locating a recruiting center within Jordan Creek Mall isn’t lost on Lt. Col. Randy Higginbotham, the Iowa Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion commander.

Higginbotham notes how the mall offers the Iowa National Guard a less intimidating environment in which to offer Iowans information about careers, skills and educational benefits, as well as educate the local population about their Iowa Army National Guard.

“The Iowa National Guard is about Iowans serving Iowans, and this location helps us to carry on our proud tradition,” said Higginbotham. “Thousands of Iowans visit Jordan Creek Mall every year.”

Through the use of this off-base site, it’s a place where 17-34 year olds can determine if they’re eligible to serve in the Iowa National Guard, a place where parents can talk face-to-face with Iowa National Guard recruiters, and where veterans can learn if they’re eligible to continue their service in the National Guard.

“It’s a safe, neutral environment for Iowans to meet with our Citizen-Soldiers and learn about the opportunities of a lifetime,” Higginbotham said.

For questions concerning this release as well as additional information about the operations, training, and activities of the Iowa Army and Air National Guard, please contact Col. Greg Hapgood, Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Officer by email at gregory.o.hapgood.mil@mail.mil or (515) 252-4582 (office) or (515) 971-6385 (cell), or contact Master Sgt. Duff E. McFadden at duff.e.mcfadden.mil@mail.mil or (515) 252-4666 (office), or (515) 480-7647 (cell).