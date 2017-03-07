Just Released

Your ancestors are waiting for you to find them…Iowa Genealogical Society

2017 Iowa Genealogical Spring Conference will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the IGS Library, 628 E. Grand Ave. , Des Moines, IA 50309. The conference will feature J. H. Fonkert from FourGenerations Genealogy. (https://fourgenerationsgenealogy.wordpress.com/ )

For most of his career, Jay worked as a state government policy analyst — a kind of work that required research, analysis and problem-solving. After he heard a couple of accomplished genealogists talk about evidence analysis and methodology, he was hooked. He has since attended professional genealogy education institutes in Washington, D.C., Birmingham, Alabama, and Salt Lake City, and has learned from some of the best.

Jay’s family history heritage reaches back to The Netherlands, Sweden and Germany. His wife’s Irish, English, German, Norwegian and Swedish origins also keep him busy. But, his favorite family is Fawkner family of Indiana and Kentucky. The Fawkners are his window on fascinating early American history.

He remains active as past-president of the Minnesota Genealogical Society, and is a Director of the Association of Professional Genealogists (2010-2011).

Topics for the conference include:

Finding Your Ancestors’ European Origins: A 3 Step Strategy Documenting the Immigration Trail: A Five-stage Approach Why Were They There? Use All the Sources: A Complex Case of Confounded Identity

To register for the conference or for more information, contact the Iowa Genealogical Society at 515-276-0287.