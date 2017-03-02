Friday, March 3, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears to play Wells Fargo Arena May 8

3/2/2017

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band Tears For Fears for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, May 8. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Tickets and VIP packages for the Des Moines show go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 9, at 10 p.m.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberAmes ChamberAmes ChamberGet Personalized

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast