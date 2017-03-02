Just Released

Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears to play Wells Fargo Arena May 8

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band Tears For Fears for a 29-city North American tour that will visit Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Monday, May 8. The summer arena tour will also feature a special acoustic performance by opening act, Allen Stone.

Tickets and VIP packages for the Des Moines show go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 9, at 10 p.m.