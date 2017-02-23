Saturday, February 25, 2017

New Internet access provider coming to Waukee

2/23/2017

Residents and businesses of Waukee will soon have access to fiber-to-the-home Internet service provided by mi-fiber, a new Internet access provider. mi-fiber will be constructing an active Fiber-to-the-Home network that is designed specifically for delivering supremely fast and consistent Internet service. Construction is anticipated to begin early- to mid-summer. For more information, on the mi-fiber project in Waukee, go to www.mi-fiber.net or call 1-844-499-0399.

