Just Released

Carole Chambers named new West Des Moines Chamber President/CEO

The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce today announced the hiring of Carole Chambers as its new president and CEO. Chamber chairperson Danny Beyer of Kabel Business Services released the following statement:

Dear Chamber Members,

As the Executive Board and Chamber Board started the hiring process for our next President/CEO, we had two main objectives in mind. The first, to find a visionary leader who could push the value and the concept of a Chamber to new levels. The second, to secure a President/CEO who understands the importance of relationships and provides an experience unlike any other to all of our members and stakeholders. Several incredibly qualified candidates applied for the opening. One stood out as the best choice to achieve our objectives — Carole Chambers.

Carole’s long track record of success in the metro involves our own chamber. She is a past chair and was an integral part in creating and implementing our Leadership Academy. Today, many of you may be familiar with Carole’s role with the Business Record as Director of Strategic Partnerships. She has been a champion of the West Des Moines community for decades, where she and her husband currently reside. We know her innovative approach to providing value to the Greater Des Moines community will continue to move the West Des Moines Chamber forward and we are delighted to have her as our new President and CEO. Carole plans to start her duties as the President/CEO with our Chamber in late March. Please help me in welcoming Carole to the West Des Moines Chamber. We are excited for what will be a very bright future!