Just Released

Awards given at Des Moines West Side Chamber’s Victory Celebration

Walker Coen Lorentzen Architects was recognized as Business of the Year at the Victory Celebration of the Des Moines West Side Chamber Tuesday evening at Moberg Galleries for its leadership in support of restoration and development efforts in West Side Neighborhoods.

Jay Kozel of Back Country Outfitters was recognized at the Des Moines West Side Chamber’s Citizen of the Year for his efforts and work on Street Scape Design and installation on Beaver Avenue. The project was achieved to facilitate traffic improvement while improving the beauty and ambiance of the neighborhood — all without loss of parking spaces in the area.

Kevin Pokorny of Pokorny Consulting was named Ambassador of the Year for his tireless efforts, leadership and counsel in the work of the Des Moines West Side Chamber during the time of his board membership and service as president, all the while serving as a true champion of the community.

Des Moines West Side Chamber Co-Directors Dave and Carolyn Nagel were recognized as the recipients of the Soozie McBroom Service Award. The Nagels, having served as co-directors since late 2013, have announced their retirement from the Chamber to be effective on June 30. During their service, the Chamber has offered more than 50 events, educational programs and networking opportunities each year, while increasing the membership of businesses and not-for-profits in the Chamber from 94 to 226.