Just Released

Ankeny schools names new chief academic officer

On Feb. 20, the Ankeny Board of Education approved hiring Dr. Anne Lundquist as the new Chief Academic Officer for Ankeny Community Schools.

Lundquist is currently the superintendent at Red Lake School District in Red Lake, Minnesota, and was previously a Special Program Manager for the Minnesota Department of Education.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Lundquist to Ankeny Schools and to our administrative team,” said Dr. Bruce A. Kimpston, Superintendent of Schools. “Her experiences in Minnesota and Iowa will bolster our executive cabinet, and we look forward to putting her enthusiasm and leadership to work for our students in Ankeny.”

“It is a privilege to have been selected to serve the staff, students, and community members in Ankeny,” said Dr. Lundquist. “I am looking forward to contributing to the executive cabinet’s outstanding progress towards the achievement of its vision and mission.”

During her time as superintendent in Red Lake, Lundquist was responsible for designing a continuous improvement structure for academics and resiliency, launching a district-wide effort to install a Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum, establishing programs in the areas of Teacher Mentoring and Induction, and Parent Education Partnerships, and implementing a district-wide staff development delivery model. Among her many accolades is the Regional Centers of Excellence Program Lundquist developed for the State of Minnesota, which was named one of Harvard Ash Center’s Top 25 Innovations in Government in 2015 and was the 2014 Recipient of State Government Innovation Award.

Originally from Des Moines, Lundquist is married to husband, Jim, and the couple has two children and four grandchildren.

Lundquist received her Doctor of Education from Drake University. She also holds a Master of Science in Education and a Master of Art Education from Drake; a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Bachelor of Arts in Art from Graceland College in Lamoni.

Lundquist will assume her new role on July 1, 2017.