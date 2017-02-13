Just Released

Urbandale High School singers selected to perform during Iowa Choral Statewide Showcase

Urbandale Singers, the premier choral ensemble at Urbandale High School (UHS), has been selected to perform during the Iowa Choral Showcase taking place at 6 p.m. on April 26 at Central College in Pella. The inaugural Iowa Choral Showcase event is sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directions Association (ICDA) under the leadership of ICDA President Jason Rausch. The event will showcase high-achieving choirs throughout the state.

“Selection for performance at the Iowa Choral Showcase is meaningful recognition for the tireless efforts of our students to make music at a high level,” said UHS Vocal Music Director Ted Brimeyer. “They should be proud of their commitment to artistry and our intense process of refinement.”

In total, 32 choirs from around the state completed the blind audition process — meaning that choir names were removed from all audition recordings prior to judges’ review — in hopes of being selected to represent one of only six categories. Choirs were selected based on the quality of musical performances as demonstrated in audition recordings from this school year. Urbandale Singers was selected as the lone choir representing 4A high schools.

“Being selected is such an honor and it truly reaffirms the excellence that we strive for every day in Urbandale Singers,” said Urbandale Singers member and UHS student Emma Kuehl. “This is a new and wonderful way for musicians to be recognized and I’m excited to be a part of the beginning of a new tradition throughout the state of Iowa.”

The Urbandale Singers choir ensemble consists of 51 students in tenth through twelfth grades who are involved in numerous athletics and activities. Students are selected to the choir by rigorous audition including solo singing, sight-reading and tonal memory. The choir performs a diverse body of repertoire from the Renaissance to Contemporary Eras while emphasizing healthy singing technique and advanced music literacy. Urbandale Singers rehearses four days a week and performs four home concerts throughout the school year.

“The work that our group has done this year is rewarding to reflect on,” said Urbandale Singers member and UHS student Ryan Ferguson.

The location of the Iowa Choral Showcase will change each year in order to attract choirs from all across the state. The public is welcome to purchase tickets to attend this year’s event. The Urbandale Community School District congratulates the Urbandale Singers for receiving this notable, distinguished and well-deserved honor.