Just Released

Lucinda Williams to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on April 30

Lucinda Williams will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Sunday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office. Ticket prices are $75, $49.50 and $39.50. All reserved seating.