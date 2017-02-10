Just Released

The Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation receives Standing Ovation Award

Hoyt Sherman Place is the recipient of the 2017 Standing Ovation Award presented by Bravo Greater Des Moines at the 12th Annual Bravo Awards Gala held Saturday, Feb. 4.

“Support from Bravo has been an integral part of Hoyt Sherman Place’s success, and we are honored by this recognition,” Tom Slaughter, Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation Board Chair, said.

The Standing Ovation Award honors an organization that has seen tremendous programmatic development and operational excellence over the past one-to-two years. Built in 1877, the historic Hoyt Sherman Place creates outstanding experiences for the cultural, historical and educational benefit of Greater Des Moines and its residents. Working with local and national partners, Hoyt Sherman Place regularly presents some of the best singer/songwriters, comedians, authors and popular radio and TV personalities.

Other winners at the annual gala included the Des Moines Art Center, presented with the Encore Award in recognition of the organization’s longstanding exceptional contributions to the region’s cultural landscape and Suku Radia, who was honored for his contribution to the arts in the central Iowa region.