Iowa Art Council calls for Iowa Women’s Arts Exhibition artwork submissions

Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Arts Council announced an open call for female artists to submit art for the Iowa Women’s Art Exhibition, which showcases works from female Iowa artists and celebrates their contributions to the vitality of the arts and quality of life in Iowa.

“All across Iowa, business leaders tell me our state’s quality of life is one of the top considerations when they’re looking to expand or recruit new employees,” Reynolds said. “Iowa’s female artists have played a significant role in improving our quality of life in Iowa, and they’ve done it in a way that improves our economic vitality, too. So I am pleased to highlight their works in my formal office and encourage them to apply to be in the exhibit.”

The new round of art will rotate semi-annually at the State Capitol in the formal office of the Lt. Governor with a Fall Exhibit July-December 2017 and a Spring Exhibit January-June 2018. The submission deadline is May 1, 2017 , and artists must apply at and artists must apply at www.iowaartscouncil.slideroom.com



Applicants must be a current Iowa resident, female, 21 years of age or older and not enrolled in a degree-granting program. Submissions must be original pieces in 2D or 3D media completed within the past five years. Film, video or installation work will not be accepted. Works also must be display-ready including frames, fastening/installation material, and stand-alone without set up needs. Selected artists will receive $250 stipends to underwrite transportation and display costs.