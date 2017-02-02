Mike Jackson joins Olsson Associates as transportation industry expert

Jackson’s wealth of knowledge in traffic operations, specifically in Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO), will be a benefit to Olsson and its clients. He will focus on growing the Olsson presence in Iowa, and expanding the firm’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and transportation planning business.

“The addition of Mike to the Olsson team will help us aid state departments of transportation as they continue to increase their focus on traffic operations,” said Steve Ingracia, transportation practice leader.