Mike Jackson joins Olsson Associates as transportation industry expert

Just Released
Mike Jackson joins Olsson Associates as transportation industry expert2/2/2017
Mike Jackson has joined Olsson Associates’ Des Moines office to expand the firm’s transportation practice. Jackson is a senior civil engineer with more than 37 years of experience in transportation, traffic operations and maintenance. He is the latest to join Olsson’s growing team of experts providing innovative transportation solutions for clients from state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations and cities and counties.
Jackson’s wealth of knowledge in traffic operations, specifically in Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO), will be a benefit to Olsson and its clients. He will focus on growing the Olsson presence in Iowa, and expanding the firm’s Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and transportation planning business.
“The addition of Mike to the Olsson team will help us aid state departments of transportation as they continue to increase their focus on traffic operations,” said Steve Ingracia, transportation practice leader.
Olsson Associates offers comprehensive design and consulting services in site/civil, transportation, water, environmental, field operations, survey and facilities. The firm was ranked No. 116 on Engineering News-Record’s top 500 design firms national list in 2016. Established in 1956, Olsson has 30 offices in the Midwest and Southwest U.S. The employee-owned firm has more than 1,000 employees.