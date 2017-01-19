Reward offered for information leading to arrests in Waukee case

Just Released
Reward offered for information leading to arrests in Waukee case1/19/2017
Waukee Crime Stoppers and the Waukee Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for a recent report of shots fired.
On Saturday, Jan. 14 at approximately 11 p.m., Waukee Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Jonas Circle in Waukee on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they did not locate any suspects in the area. As a result of a shooting, there were 9 mm rounds found in the area including one that struck a residence in the 400 block of Jonas Circle.
No other information about the crime is available at this time.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979, extension 0; by calling Waukee Crime Stoppers at 515-987-9000 or by text messaging information to 515-490-2190. All tipsters remain anonymous.