Reward offered for information leading to arrests in Waukee case

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at approximately 11 p.m., Waukee Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Jonas Circle in Waukee on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they did not locate any suspects in the area. As a result of a shooting, there were 9 mm rounds found in the area including one that struck a residence in the 400 block of Jonas Circle.

No other information about the crime is available at this time.