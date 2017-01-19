Monday, January 23, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Reward offered for information leading to arrests in Waukee case

1/19/2017

Waukee Crime Stoppers and the Waukee Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for a recent report of shots fired.
 
On Saturday, Jan. 14  at approximately 11 p.m., Waukee Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Jonas Circle in Waukee on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they did not locate any suspects in the area. As a result of a shooting, there were 9 mm rounds found in the area including one that struck a residence in the 400 block of Jonas Circle.
 
No other information about the crime is available at this time.
 
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979, extension 0; by calling Waukee Crime Stoppers at 515-987-9000 or by text messaging information to 515-490-2190. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Photo ContestAmes ChamberGet PersonalizedFire & Ice 2017Ames ChamberAmes ChamberWinter Brewfest

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast