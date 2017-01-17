Just Released

PBR Velocity Tour to make its debut in Des Moines

The PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will bring its thrilling, adrenaline-filled, edge-of-your seat excitement to Wells Fargo Arena on April 22. The PBR’s Velocity Tour will be making its debut in Des Moines.

For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s toughest bovine athletes. The thrilling 8-second rides and heart-stopping wrecks make the PBR’s Velocity Tour one of the most exciting live sporting events to see.

The bull riding action begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Tickets, ranging in price from $17 to $152, go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 and are available at Hy-VeeTix.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE, and any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-Vee locations.

For the second year, PBR will have Elite Seats. This $152 ticket includes premium seating and a 60-minute pre-event tour that will allow fans to step out on the dirt and go behind the scenes to take in everything that goes into putting on the Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour.

Elite Seat holders will also be given the opportunity to go one-on-one with World Champion-caliber bull riders as well as some of the fiercest bucking bulls in the sport.

Each rider will face one bull in Round 1 with the Top 10 scoring riders of the night moving on to one more ride in the championship round. At the end of the competition, the rider with the highest combined score will be crowned the champion.