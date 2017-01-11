Just Released

Urbandale schools announce dates for 2017–2018 kindergarten registration meetings

Families within the Urbandale Community School District (UCSD), or those considering open enrollment, with kindergarten-age students for the 2017–2018 school year are invited to attend a Kindergarten Registration Meeting at their neighborhood school. To be eligible for kindergarten a child must be 5 years old by Sept. 15, 2017. All elementary schools within the Urbandale District will provide full-day kindergarten programs.

Kindergarten registration meeting dates/times:

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Jensen Elementary 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

Karen Acres Elementary 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Elementary 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Rolling Green Elementary 5:30-6:30 p.m. (year-round calendar)

Webster Elementary 6-7 p.m.

Valerius Elementary 6:30-7:30 p.m.

During an informational meeting, elementary principals and teachers will welcome all parents and share specifics about the full-day kindergarten program as well as documents needed for registration. Meetings will be an excellent opportunity for parents to learn more about kindergarten, but may not hold the attention of younger children; thus, parents are encouraged to make child-care arrangements if possible during this time. If parents have questions prior to the meeting, please contact the building secretary at your neighborhood school.

Since 2010, the UCSD has been embedding Quality & Continual Improvement (Q/CI) theories and practices throughout the district in order to increase engagement, improve achievement, encourage collaboration and ignite a renewed passion for learning. Educators across the District are redesigning learning environments in order to adapt methods of instruction that meet the unique learning styles of every student. UCSD knows there is no one-size-fits-all solution for learning and empowers students to determine the strategies and methods that work best for them to learn the content of their courses. Educators partner with students to help them discover, define and develop their innate capabilities in order to reach their full potential. The District is looking forward to welcoming families with kindergarten-age students for the 2017–2018 school year. For all kindergarten registration information and a full list of documents needed for enrollment, visit: UrbandaleSchools.com/welcome.