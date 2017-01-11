Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Des Moines RV and Outdoor rolls into Iowa Events Center Jan. 20-22

1/11/2017

The Des Moines RV & Outdoor Show comes to the Iowa Events Center Jan. 20–22. With 100,000 square feet of outdoor recreation, the show boasts one of the region’s largest displays of RVs and campers for sale under one roof.

Promoting the American farmers’ story, Iowa native Chris Soules from ABC’s The Bachelorwill make a special guest appearance on Friday, Jan. 20 from 4-6 p.m. Soules, who also competed in ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, will be available for a meet and greet and to discuss various topics of interest. Take “Selfies with Soules,” receive a rose, and get autographs and pictures during the Friday Date Night promotion. Couples will be eligible for a “buy one, get one free” admission break on Friday.

Show dates, times, and ticket prices are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 20 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adults $7, Youth 11-16 $4, Children 10 and under free.

 

 

