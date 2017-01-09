Just Released

Vince Gill to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on April 8

Hoyt Sherman Place announced today that Vince Gill will be performing there on Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Gill is famous for his songwriting and world-class guitar playing. A wide-ranging songwriter, his compositions earned him entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. The Academy of Country Music has conferred eight awards on Gill, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Gill also has won 18 CMA Awards, including Song of the Year four times, and 20 GRAMMY awards. He has made guest appearances on over 500 albums from Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, George Jones and more.

“Down to My Last Bad Habit,” his 18th studio album, will be available Feb. 12.