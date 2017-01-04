Chow’s to host record field at Winter Classic Meet Jan. 13-15

Just Released

Chow’s Booster Club will host nearly 1,700 gymnasts from around the Midwest at the 14th Annual Chow’s Winter Classic to be held Jan. 13-15 at the Jacobson Exhibition Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Competition begins Friday in the three-day event featuring gymnasts from eight states competing in USAG levels 3-10 and Excel.

“We are so excited that Chow’s Booster Club is able to host the largest gymnastics meet ever in the state of Iowa,” said meet co-director Christine Svec. “Spectators will be amazed watching some of the top gymnasts in the country up close and in person.”



Chow’s U.S. Elite gymnasts Norah Flatley and Victoria Nguyen, Level 10 National Champions Carly Bauman and Sophia Groth, and coach Liang Chow will be on hand for an autograph session Saturday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon and evening on Saturday 65 level 10 gymnasts plus U.S. Junior Elite Adeline Kenlin will compete. Kenlin, who competes for Iowa Gym-Nest in Coralville, has already committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 2020-21 year.