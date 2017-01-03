Just Released

Kansas to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on March 31

Legendary rock group Kansas will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic of classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide. Composing a catalogue that includes fifteen studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (“Leftoverture,” “Point of Know Return,” “Best of Kansas”), one platinum live album (“Two for the Show”), and two one million-selling gold singles, “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the 70s and 80s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. “Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and “Dust In the Wind” has been played on the radio more than three million times. 2016 marks the release of The Prelude Implicit, the group’s 15th studio album.