Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Jamey Johnson Des Moines tour stop announced

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is set to perform on Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hoyt Sherman Place.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 6 at noon and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Johnson is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMAs and ACMs.

 

 

