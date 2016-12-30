Just Released

Barnstormers lineman signs NFL contract

Barnstormers defensive lineman Cory “CJ” Johnson has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, Head Coach Dixie Wooten announced Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs signed defensive lineman CJ Johnson to the practice squad on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Johnson had signed with the Iowa Barnstormers just weeks ago with the goal of working his way back to the NFL.

Johnson (6-3, 290, University of Kentucky) began his career at ASA College in Brooklyn, New York where he played for two years. While at ASA College, Johnson led the team in tackles and earned First-Team All-Northeast Football Conference as a sophomore. Johnson transferred to the University of Kentucky where he recorded ten tackles, including four tackles for loss, and two and a half sacks as a junior. In his senior season, Johnson tied for second on the team with 67 tackles and led Kentucky with eight tackles for loss. He also collected two sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and one blocked kick.

Before earning his spot on the Chief’s practice squad, Johnson was signed by the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Appearing in the team’s four pre-season games, Johnson collected six tackles, including one quarterback sack.

“Hearing the news about Cory is great,” said Coach Wooten. “Cory and his agent were excited about signing with the Barnstormers a few weeks ago. Through his hard work, he has signed with the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs. Congratulations to Cory and keep working hard.”