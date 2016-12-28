Just Released

Prairie Meadows unveils new website

Prairie Meadows recently launched a new mobile-friendly website that features an uncluttered design, easy navigation and a portal dedicated to the Prairie Gold Rewards program. The new website went live on Nov. 16, and is located at the same address: www.prairiemeadows.com.

“With this new site, we really wanted to focus on enhancing the user experience — especially on mobile,” said Mary Erickson, Advertising and Digital Media Manager at Prairie Meadows. “Step one was simplifying our navigation, but we’ve also made it easier to book hotel rooms, buy entertainment tickets, find upcoming promotions, view our dining menus and much more.”

The site was designed by Blue Compass, a digital marketing company based in Des Moines. The company used the latest technology to ensure the site would load quickly, be compatible with today’s browsers and display properly on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

“Prairie Meadows has made huge strides this year to put our guests first, and I feel we’ve continued that vision with this new site,” said Erickson. “Our new Prairie Gold Rewards Program opened up an array of opportunities and perks for our guests. And we wanted to carry that momentum over to the website by adding the My Rewards portal that guests can access anywhere at any time.”