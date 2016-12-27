Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place receives $25,000 MidAmerican Energy Foundation Grant

Hoyt Sherman Place announced recently that it has received a $25,000 grant from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation.

According to the press release, “Hoyt Sherman Place’s mission is to create outstanding experiences for the cultural, historical and educational benefit of Central Iowa and its residents and communities. Now, as a MidAmerican Energy Foundation Grant recipient, the Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation will be able to continue to do just that.”

Hoyt Sherman Place is one of the premiere historic cultural centers in Iowa. Its galleries and 1,250-seat Theater host more than 300 events annually, welcoming more than 60,000 guests.

With the newly-acquired funds, the venue will be able to complete the next phase of its restoration plan. The project began in July of 2016 and is expected to last for approximately 36 months. The plans call for repairs and modifications including updated heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for the Mansion and Art Gallery and converting to an energy efficient centralized control system.