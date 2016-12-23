Salvation Army asks for public’s support

Just Released

When temperatures drop, so do donations. Due to the frigid temperatures this past weekend, contributions were lower than expected, so the need continues.

The Salvation Army continues to ask for the public’s support as its Red Kettle campaign continues through the end of December. Des Moines total to date: $746,758 or 68 percent of its $1.1 million goal. Proceeds are used to support local social service programs.

“There has never been a greater need for private financial support of the Army in Des Moines than there is right now,” says Major Jim Beardsley, Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Residents of Greater Des Moines are responding extremely well to our appeals for support this year, but the next two weeks are critically important ones.”

There are still a few slots left to ring bells on Christmas Eve. Please call 515-243-RING to sign up.

Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can also be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 933, Des Moines, IA 50304, or donate online at www.salvationarmy-desmoines.org.