Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards $125,000 in arts funding

Cultural organizations and arts projects in 15 Iowa communities received a boost today with $124,727 awarded in Cultural Trust Stability and Art Project grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

Cultural Trust Stability grants help non-profit arts and cultural organizations achieve fiscal stability through strategic planning and management, while Art Project grants create vitality in the arts and support job creation, arts learning and rural arts access.

Administered by the Iowa Arts Council, Cultural Trust Stability grants are funded through the Iowa Cultural Trust, and Art Project grants are funded through the Iowa Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Iowa Arts Council is a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

“We are committed to investing in organizations and projects that cultivate creativity, foster economic growth and enhance the cultural identity of local communities across the state,” Iowa Arts Council Administrator Matt Harris said. “I congratulate our grantees and encourage Iowans to participate in and support the arts in Iowa.”

The lists of Cultural Trust Stability and Art Projects grants announced today follow:

Cultural Trust Stability Grants

(Community, Grant Recipient)

(Project Title – Description)

(Grant Amount)

Des Moines, Des Moines Art Center

Evaluation Strategy – The Des Moines Art Center will develop and implement program evaluation strategies. $2,500



Fort Dodge, Blanden Art Museum

Strategic Planning – The Blanden Art Museum will develop a new five-year strategic plan to improve organizational effectiveness. $1,800

Greenfield, Adair County Historical Society, Inc.

Strategic Planning – The Adair County Historical Society will train its staff and board in developing new strategic and fundraising plans. $2,500

Iowa City, Riverside Theatre

Expanded Fundraising Position – Riverside Theatre will hire an engagement manager to expand its fundraising capacity. $1,560

Urbandale, Living History Farms

Master Planning – Living History Farms will develop a master plan to enhance relevance and service to the community. $2,500

Urbandale, CultureALL

Strategic Planning – CultureALL will develop a new strategic and fundraising plan to support organizational growth. $2,500

Art Project Grants

Ames, Tiberiu Chelcea

PCB Drawings – Tiberiu Chelcea will create “PCB Drawings,” an exhibit and series of workshops that explore the usage of electronic circuit board software to create art. $2,075

Ames, Iowa State Center

Cirk La Putyka/Slapstick Sonata – The Iowa State Center at Iowa State University will present “Slapstick Sonata,”a production by Cirk La Putyka, to expose area students to a unique style of theater that includes comedy, dance and acrobatics. $10,000

Ames, Friends of Roosevelt Park

Parranderos Latin Combo/Roosevelt Summer Sundays – Friends of Roosevelt Park will present Parranderos Latin Combo, a 12-member Latin music group, as part of the Roosevelt Summer Sundays Concert series. $2,300

Ames, Art Educators of Iowa

AEI Emerging Excellence – Art Educators of Iowa will launch the statewide Emerging Excellence program to help visual arts students develop their artistic skills through recognition, critique and exhibition of artwork. $2,500

Cedar Rapids, Sonya Darrow

Stezky/Pathways – Sonya Darrow will create “Stezky/Pathways,” an inter-media art and ethnography project that explores Czech settlements in Iowa, through community collaborations and an exhibit at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library. $10,000

Clear Lake, Art Project Grant

Clear Lake Arts Center/Garner Summer Arts Program – The Clear Lake Arts Center will establish a summer arts program to foster creativity in area youth in the neighboring community of Garner. $1,147

Coralville, Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Imagine Tomorrow: Children’s Arts Programming – The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts will establish Imagine Tomorrow, a children’s theater education program, to create more opportunities for local students to experience and participate in live theater. $7,500

Council Bluffs, Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony

Mission Imagination/Symphony in Space – The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony will present “Mission Imagination in Space,” an interactive music education program that introduces area youth to the orchestra through an engaging concert experience. $10,000

Des Moines, Anna Gebhardt

Opia – Anna Gebhardt will create “Opia,” a multi-media recording project and tour involving multiple Iowa artists that will explore the themes of human life, spiritual independence and gender performance. $10,000

Dubuque, Northeast Iowa School of Music

ChamberFest Dubuque Workshop 2017 – The Northeast Iowa School of Music will present ChamberFest Dubuque, bringing internationally recognized artists to Dubuque for performances and workshops. $1,400

Grinnell, Grin City Collective

Map of Things No Longer Here – Grin City Collective will work with residents to design two art projects that honor the economic history of the city of Grinnell. $10,000

Iowa City, Damani Phillips

Phillips, Gisbert, Bianchi and Nash: Live in Iowa – Damani Phillips will create a live jazz album with Pat Bianchi, Lewis Nash and Greg Gisbert performing at venues across the state. $4,445

Iowa City, Iowa Music Project

Iowa Music Venue Revue – The Iowa Music Project will present the “Iowa Music Venue Revue,” a series of podcasts that highlight distinct music venues across Iowa through interviews with owners and patrons and performances by Iowa artists. $10,000

Mount Vernon, Cornell College

Summer Dance Institute – Cornell College will host the Summer Dance Institute, a week-long dance residency program that exposes youth to a variety of dance styles taught by professional artists. $10,000

Orange City, Orange City Arts Council

Increasing the Impact of Arts Experiences – The Orange City Arts Council will present nationally recognized performers Kevin Kling, Cantus and Mermaid Theatre to enhance audience enthusiasm and the impact of performing arts in the area. $10,000

Strawberry Point, Harvey Sollberger

Harvey Sollberger, An Iowa Original CD and Tour – Harvey Sollberger will develop a recording and tour featuring work created over six decades of composing music in Iowa. $10,000

More information is available at www.iowaculture.gov or by calling the Iowa Arts Council at 515-281-5111.