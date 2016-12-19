Just Released

Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo donate public ice skating rink To West Des Moines Parks and Rec

The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with Wells Fargo and West Des Moines Parks and Recreation, announced a brand-new, outdoor ice rink available for public access beginning on Monday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m.

“This is something we have wanted to do for a long time and plan on doing more of in the future throughout the area,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson. “We have wonderful parks in the Des Moines metro area that go relatively dormant for the winter. It’s our goal to bring them back to life by providing the community an opportunity to pursue an outdoor winter activity. We believe strongly in a healthy lifestyle, and being active in the winter is essential for the well being of our children and our community. Whether you are a novice or a pro, we encourage kids and adults to get outside this winter and go skating/play hockey at the new rink in West Des Moines Raccoon River Park.”

The rink is located at the Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines. It has been donated in a partnership between the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo to West Des Moines Parks and Recreation. It is free to the public and measures 80′ x 40′ (a regular hockey rink measures 200′ x 85′). The rink will be open as long as weather permits and the ice remains frozen.

“Wells Fargo and our 16,000 Iowa team members are deeply committed to our communities and supporting efforts to make them strong, diverse and vibrant,” said Don Pearson, Wells Fargo regional president. “We are thrilled to assist in bringing this new amenity to the citizens of West Des Moines and the entire central Iowa community.”

“The City of West Des Moines is excited about our partnership with the Iowa Wild and Wells Fargo, adding an outdoor skating option, which will last as long as nature provides cold enough temperatures, for all ages this winter at Raccoon River Park”, said West Des Moines City Manager Tom Hadden.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team’s 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team’s website – www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.