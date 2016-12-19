Monday, December 19, 2016

Central Iowa Blues Society announces the 2017 Winter Blues Fest lineup

12/19/2016

Sixteen blues acts under one roof and out of the cold! This Central Iowa Blues Society’s Winter Blues Fest lineup covers a wide variety of blues styles, featuring Paul “Mayo” Mayasich, Heath Alan and Justin Appel, Brandon Santini, JC Anderson Band, Davina & the Vagabonds, Bare Bones, Dewey Cantrell, Shane Johnson’s Blue Train, Scottie Miller Band, Hot Tamale & the Redhots, Minnesota blues challenge winner Mark Cameron Band, Omaha blues challenge winner Tim Budig Band, Rockin Blues’ with Jeff Banks Band, Toronzo Cannon and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

There will be a Saturday afternoon free guitar workshop with Piedmont, folk blues guitarist, Andy Cohen.

Scotty & the Wingtips will perform and also host the After Hours Jam starting at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Event info:

Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Ames ChamberFleet Feet

Downtown Marriott, 700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

Admission Friday $20, Saturday $30, both nights $45, both nights for CIBS members $40

Friday night 5 p.m., Saturday 4 p.m., Guitar Workshop Saturday 1-3 p.m.

Tickets and additional info at www.cibs.org. Tickets also available at Midwestix.com



