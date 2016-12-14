Just Released

Celebrate the holidays at last Jingle in the Junction

Historic Valley Junction will hold its last Jingle in the Junction holiday event on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5-9 p.m. The businesses in Historic Valley Junction and the streets will be lined with more than 150,000 twinkling lights.

This event would not be complete without Santa and Mrs. Claus! Our favorite holiday celebrities will be visiting Historic Valley Junction for the event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be listening to wishes at the Westside Senior Center, 134 Sixth St., in Historic Valley Junction. The Westside Senior Center also has free hot chocolate and cookies, children’s activities, and balloon art by Professor Von Air.

In addition, the Jingle in the Junction celebrations will include FREE horse-drawn trolley rides from 5:30–7:30 p.m. (ending early due to cold temperatures), staged at Railroad Park, as well as live reindeer at Swander Gazebo (Fifth and Maple streets). There will also be merchant events and specials, caroling provided by local groups and ice carvings by Bill Gordish.

Entertainment is staged throughout the district and is provided by many great community groups, including Salvation Army Band, West Des Moines Community Band and Valley Voices from Valley High School.

Historic Valley Junction is six blocks of specialty shops that include art galleries, antique shops, fashion boutiques, salons, service businesses and restaurants. Most of the shops will be open until 9:00 the evenings of Jingle in the Junction.

For more information on Valley Junction or event details, visit www.valleyjunction.com or call (515) 222-3642.

Admission is free.