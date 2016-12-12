Steve Martin and Martin Short to appear at Civic Center

Steve Martin and Martin Short to appear at Civic Center12/12/2016
Des Moines Performing Arts announced that longtime comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the Des Moines Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the show will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at www.DesMoinesPerformingArts.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at (515)-246-2300, or on the Des Moines Performing Arts app (available for Android and IOS users).
The show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Steep Canyon Rangers, the Grammy® Award-winning bluegrass band that Martin frequently performs with, will also join the two comedians.