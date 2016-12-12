Monday, December 12, 2016

Steve Martin and Martin Short to appear at Civic Center

Des Moines Performing Arts announced that longtime comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the Des Moines Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the show will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at www.DesMoinesPerformingArts.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at (515)-246-2300, or on the Des Moines Performing Arts app (available for Android and IOS users).

The show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Steep Canyon Rangers, the Grammy® Award-winning bluegrass band that Martin frequently performs with, will also join the two comedians.

