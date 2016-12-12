Just Released

Steve Martin and Martin Short to appear at Civic Center

Des Moines Performing Arts announced that longtime comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the Des Moines Civic Center on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the show will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at www.DesMoinesPerformingArts.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at (515)-246-2300, or on the Des Moines Performing Arts app (available for Android and IOS users).