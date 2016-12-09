Just Released

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announce 40th anniversary stop at Wells Fargo Arena

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, one of the most iconic bands in American music history, have announced the first dates of their 40th Anniversary Tour. The tour will stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on June 5.

Tom Petty announced the tour on SiriusXM’s “Tom Petty Radio” this morning and also on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night. The primarily U.S. tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin on April 20, 2017 in Oklahoma City and continues throughout the summer with more dates. Joe Walsh will appear as very special guest on this tour date.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com, the Wells Fargo Arena ticket office, by phone at 844-55-HyVee, or any Des Moines Area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.com locations.