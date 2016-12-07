Des Moines Art Center receives grant award from Bravo Greater Des Moines

Des Moines Art Center receives grant award from Bravo Greater Des Moines12/7/2016
The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to announce that grant funds received from Bravo Greater Des Moines’ FY16 Capital Campaign & Projects (CCP) have enabled the expansion of its public parking lot. The funds have allowed the museum to alter the main driveway from parallel parking to drive-in parking, creating 10 additional parking spaces for almost a 10 percent increase. By expanding the parking lot, the Art Center has been made more accessible to a larger segment of the population, allowing it to reach a broader audience and positively impact more Iowa residents. Bravo is a non-profit that envisions a community where arts, culture and heritage organizations across central Iowa are recognized and supported as vital contributors to the region’s vibrant quality of life.