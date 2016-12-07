Just Released

Des Moines Art Center receives grant award from Bravo Greater Des Moines

The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to announce that grant funds received from Bravo Greater Des Moines’ FY16 Capital Campaign & Projects (CCP) have enabled the expansion of its public parking lot. The funds have allowed the museum to alter the main driveway from parallel parking to drive-in parking, creating 10 additional parking spaces for almost a 10 percent increase. By expanding the parking lot, the Art Center has been made more accessible to a larger segment of the population, allowing it to reach a broader audience and positively impact more Iowa residents. Bravo is a non-profit that envisions a community where arts, culture and heritage organizations across central Iowa are recognized and supported as vital contributors to the region’s vibrant quality of life.