Just Released

Two DMPD officers resign; investigation underway for possible evidence planting

On Friday, Dec. 2, the Des Moines Police Department Office of Professional Standards received information alleging that two officers had planted evidence during a narcotics-related investigation. An internal investigation began immediately, including informing the Polk County Attorneys Office.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the two officers being investigated, 30-year-old Joshua Judge and 30-year-old Tyson Teut, resigned from their positions. Regardless of the change in employment status of the officers involved, the investigation will continue until completed. A thorough review of case work involving these two officers will be conducted. The Polk County Attorneys Office will be kept informed throughout the ongoing investigation.

It is rare that we discuss ongoing internal investigations prior to their completion. However, in this case, our commitment to maintaining public trust guides us. Due to the nature of this investigation, and possibility of potential criminal charges, we will not be commenting further.