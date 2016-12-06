Just Released

Dowling Catholic president announces retirement

Dr. Jerry Deegan, president of Dowling Catholic High School, today announced his retirement effective Oct. 1, 2017. Dr. Deegan has served as president of DCHS since 2000.

“It has been an honor to be associated with the Dowling Catholic community as a teacher, counselor and administrator for almost my entire 45-year career in education,” said Deegan. Deegan’s retirement plans include traveling and spending more time with family and grandchildren.

A search for Dr. Deegan’s successor begins immediately. The search committee will be comprised of representatives from the DCHS Board of Education, Foundation Board, Diocesan staff, clergy, faculty and staff, parents and alumni.

“Since my arrival in the Diocese of Des Moines some eight years ago,” Bishop Pates said. “I have heard nothing but universal appreciation for Dr. Deegan’s outstanding leadership of Dowling Catholic High School. From every perspective, he has cultivated excellence in Dowling’s program. He will be greatly missed. Fortunately, for his successor and all of us, Dr. Deegan has built a solid platform that will facilitate an enduring Catholic high school, so essential to our diocesan community, as we embrace the future.”

“We thank Dr. Deegan for his Christ-centered leadership and dedication to Dowling Catholic,” said Brenda Krumel, president of the DCHS Board of Education. “During his 16-year presidency the Dowling Catholic community has grown, the entire campus has been expanded and renovated, and a 300-seat Chapel was built within the school.”

“Dr. Deegan’s commitment to fundraising and fiscal responsibility has served Dowling Catholic well,” said Brian Laurenzo, president of the DCHS Foundation Board. “As a private school, strong financial stewardship is required to advance the mission of the school.”

It is anticipated that a new president will be named by May 1, 2017. Dr. Deegan will continue as president until Oct. 1, 2017 or until the transition is fully completed.