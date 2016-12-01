Just Released

Soprano Madeline Judge to perform in Waukee Dec. 17

The Waukee Area Arts Council presents Soprano Madeline Judge “From Europe with Love” on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Bucksbaum Auditorium at The Caspe Terrace , 33158 Ute Avenue, Waukee . Tickets are $12 Adults and $6 Students through high school. Tickets are available online at WaukeeArts.org, at the Waukee Hardware or at the door (as available) starting at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert.

The Waukee Area Arts Council is proud to partner with the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines at Caspe Terrace to bring the Madeline Judge “From Europe with Love – A romantic winter evening of opera, the classics and broadway!” concert to you. The Caspe Terrace is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines is located in Waukee just South of the I-80 and Ute Avenue Exit. Bucksbaum Auditorium is a state-of-the-art theater seating 150 guests and is fully equipped. Amanda Jones will be accompanying Ms. Judge on the grand piano.

Judge has been living in Munich, Germany since the beginning of 2016, and has been auditioning for agents, opera houses, and young artist programs around Europe. She has had auditions in Germany in Berlin, Mainz, and Munich, and in Austria, Belgium, England, and Finland.

“It has been a big learning experience moving to a foreign country on my own to pursue a career in classical singing,” said Judge when asked about moving to another country. “I have been working on my German, and it is coming slowly but surely. I have made new friends in Munich of all different backgrounds. It’s incredible how many nice and caring people there are in the world. Languages and cultures may make us feel different, but we are all just people deep down. It’s a small and large world out there!”

Now based in Munich, Germany, Judge has sung opera, musical theater and performed in recitals in the United States and Europe.