Just Released

Santa to visit Blank Park Zoo Dec. 10 and 17

Santa Claus has informed Iowa’s Blank Park Zoo that he will be visiting to receive special wishes from children on Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event is free with regular paid Zoo admission and is free for Zoo members. Guests are encouraged to bring a camera to the event to take pictures with Santa. In addition, a couple of reindeer will make the journey from the North Pole with Santa.

“It’s a treat to have a well known celebrity visit us and we are excited that a couple of his reindeer have decided to make the journey from the North Pole to visit,” said Ryan Bickel, zoo spokesperson. “This must be a busy time for the jolly old elf and we’re glad he can make it.”

Guests will enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and craft activities. Visitors are encouraged to explore the Discovery Center, visit the baby rhino calf born on Oct. 11, and the winter animals of Blank Park Zoo. Animal enrichment activities will take place during the event.

The public can also celebrate by giving gifts to the animals of the non-profit Blank Park Zoo. A special Giving Tree has been decorated and guests can choose to purchase a present on the tree to give to the animals or give directly to the Zoo.

Blank Park Zoo is open daily all winter long, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Zoo will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1.

For more information, visit the Zoo online at http://www.blankparkzoo.com.

Activity Schedule:

10 a.m.: Lions & snow leopards open presents

10:30 a.m.: Macaques receive a Christmas tree

11 a.m.: Tiger opens present

11:30 a.m.: Seal / Sea Lion special Training Demonstration

12 p.m.: Rhino enjoys a holiday treat

12:30 p.m.: Tortoises enjoy a romaine lettuce Christmas tree

1 p.m.: Red Pandas snack on a special holiday treat

*This schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.