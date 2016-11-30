Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Neil Diamond to play Des Moines

11/30/2016

Live Nation announced today that music icon, Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Member, Neil Diamond, will celebrate his unparalleled career spanning 50 years with a world tour.

The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin April 7 in Fresno, CA and will visit cities across North America including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Tampa  and more as the incomparable artist performs songs from his iconic discography. The tour stops in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena on May 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE, the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office or at any Des Moines area or Ames  Hy-VeeTix.com locations.

 

