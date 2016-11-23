Just Released

‘Big Data for Nonprofits’ grant program will continue in 2017

Since B2E Direct Marketing announced its grant program, Big Data for Nonprofits, in December 2015, it has received applications from numerous organizations in Iowa. Throughout 2016, B2E has provided multiple nonprofits with a clean database and detailed donor analysis, allowing it to make more informed marketing decisions.

Director of Development at Des Moines Performing Arts, Cherian Koshy, credits B2E with making their data more useful.

“This is a game-changer for our organization as we’re able to better use our resources to reach potential and existing donors in ways that are meaningful to them,” said Koshy. “B2E has truly added value to our existing data by allowing us to put facts behind decisions that we’re making as an organization.”

B2E has given back approximately $40,000 in time, analytical data and resources over the last year, which has proven to be invaluable to each recipient.

“Not only did B2E clean up our data, they were able to organize it meaningfully and added an immense amount of value to it,” said Emily Hanson, executive director for Waterloo Schools Foundation, on how this grant program has helped their organization. “We can confidently reach our contacts now and turn them from potential donors into dollars for our organization.”

Other recipients include Youth Emergency Services & Shelter (YESS), Children’s Cancer Connection, Governors District of Grimes, Easter Seals Iowa, Des Moines Performing Arts and Variety – the Children’s Charity. Currently B2E is working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa.

In the spirit of National Giving Day #GivingTuesday and increasing interest from Iowa nonprofits, B2E will continue its Big Data for Nonprofits grant program in 2017. Each month, B2E will choose one nonprofit from those that apply through www.nonprofit360marketing.com. The grant program is currently accepting applications from eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Entry is open to any nonprofit located within Iowa. Applications are reviewed by a panel selected by B2E, and awarded based upon how the services will be used to further the organization’s goals. B2E Direct Marketing is a business offering insights, analytics, spatial, predictive and Big Data solutions. B2E’s success has been contingent on its ability to find creative and cost-effective data-driven solutions for their clients in an ever-changing economic environment. B2E is a Des Moines business located in the Historic East Village.