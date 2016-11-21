Freedom for Youth Ministries to hold annual WinterFest

On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Freedom for Youth Ministries, a Christian non-profit serving youth ages 5-22, will be hosting its Annual WinterFest featuring handcrafted artwork made and sold by local youth at their Des Moines campus located at 2301 Hickman Road.

“Our annual WinterFest is an event for the entire family” said Jacqueline Gibson, director of resource development at Freedom for Youth Ministries. “While enjoying tours of a decorated village-like campus, guests will be able to purchase food, sweets and handcrafted items such as specialty woodwork, crafts, hats and scarves, ceramics and much more. Our holiday Freedom Blend Coffee flavors will be available for sample and purchase. This is a wonderful time for fellowship with the community, youth and Freedom volunteers. The volunteers teach these different skills to the middle school youth in our after-school programs. We are working on soft-skills, too, teaching them to speak up and introduce themselves and tell the shopper how they made what they are selling. The youth can keep 50 percent of what they sell that day.”

For the past seven years, Freedom for Youth Ministries (FFYM) has employed homeless young adults to roast, package and sell gourmet coffee to churches, businesses and individuals. This business is known as Freedom Blend Coffee (FBC). FBC will soon open a full-scale, 5000 square foot coffee house, offering more opportunities to employ and train hundreds of high school and young adult students in January 2017.

For more information about Freedom for Youth Ministries or Freedom Blend Coffee, visit www.freedomforyouth.org.