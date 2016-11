Brenton Skating Plaza to host holiday activities tonight, skating opens on Monday

Brenton Skating Plaza Brenton Skating Plaza will hold a tree lighting and ice carving demonstrations and welcome Santa Claus for the East Village Holiday Promenade on Friday evening. Attendees can also take photos with an Iowa Speedway pace car and Santa’s sleigh. Brenton Skating Plaza will then open for its outdoor skating season on Monday, Nov. 21.

East Village Promenade activities at Brenton Skating Plaza begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Opening day for skating hours are 5-9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Brenton Skating Plaza is open from 5-9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, Noon to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.